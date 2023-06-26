Terrebonne General honors June Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the June Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Terry Nettleton and Mary DiSalvo on being honored with the June awards!

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Terry Nettleton

Terry is a recent honor graduate from Ellender Memorial High School. The National Honor Society member earned a 3.963 GPA, was a Terrebonne Parish Teenager of the Year Nominee, and was on the Principal’s List. He was active in BETA Club, and the Student Advisory Board. Terry was nominated by EMHS Counselor Lindsey Orgeron. He plans to attend Nicholls State University to study pre-dental hygiene.

Congratulations Terry! Watch Terry’s video interview here.

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Mary DiSalvo

Mary is a recent honor graduate from Houma Christian School. The National Honor Society member and honor graduate earned a 4.2 Weighted GPA, and a 28 on the ACT. She was active in SGA, FCA, and BETA Club. Mary earned a National BETA Scholarship and the Taylor Scholar Award. She was also a member of the Softball Academic All-State Team, and was a X-Country Ultimate Warrior. She was nominated by HCS Coach Sandy Charlet. Mary plans to attend Nicholls State University to major in chemistry with concentration in pre-pharmacy.

Congratulations Mary! Watch Mary’s video interview here.