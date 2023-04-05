Terrebonne General honors March Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes

Terrebonne General Health System has announced the March Terrebonne Parish Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes!

The awards are presented to juniors and seniors from the seven accredited LOBE schools in Terrebonne Parish. Each recipient receives a $100 gift card from Copelands or Walk Ons which are partners of the Athlete and Scholar of the Month Program. The students also receive television ad promotion, radio ad promotion, print ad portion, and a plaque that is presented at the respective school’s yearly award banquet. Congratulations to Emma Adams and Kamryn Price on being honored with the March awards!

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Emma Adams

Emma Adams is a senior at Vandebilt Catholic High School. She has an unweighted 3.76 GPA, is an honor graduate, and a Sacred Heart Scholar. She is also a member of The National Honor Society and earned at 32 on her ACT. Emma is the Student Government Assoc. Sr. President, as well as Homecoming Queen, and a member of Track & Field All-District, and the Art Club. She was nominated by Peyton Bledsoe Med, LAT, ATC. After graduation she plans to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and majoring in public relations and business, with plans to attend law school in the future.

Congratulations Emma! Watch Emma’s video interview here.

Outstanding Scholar of the Month Kamryn Price

Kamryn Price is a senior at Terrebonne High School. She has a 3.7 weighted GPA, is an honor graduate, TFAE Distinguished Scholar, and Teenager of the Year Nominee. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, THS Student Council, Campus for Christ, and is a Powerlifting Regional Champion, as well as a THS Cheerleader. She was nominated by Coach Nicholas Guidry. After graduation Kamryn plans to Nicholls where she will study nursing. In the future, Kamryn wants to work in an emergency room or trauma center.

Congratulations Kamryn! Watch Kamrym’s video interview here.