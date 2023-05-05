Terrebonne General to host Super Sitters Club

Terrebonne General Health System announced registration is open for their Super Sitters Club Babysitter Training Course. The course is for boys and girls ages 11-15 who are interested in becoming a babysitter or caregiver for infants and children.

The half-day class will prepare your youth with the knowledge and confidence they need to be a Super Sitter, including CPR, Safety, First Aid, Handling Emergency Situations, Creative Problem Solving, and more. Classes will take place on June 8, June 15, June 22, June 29 and July 13, 2023. The cost is $150 per child and includes a Babysitter Manual, Business Tool Kit, Basic First Aid Kit, two-year American Red Cross Babysitter and CPR Certification.