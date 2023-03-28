Terrebonne High senior makes school history at powerlifting competition

Congratulations to Terrebonne High School senior Kamryn Price for placing 3rd in her weight class at the State Powerlifting Meet this past weekend! Price became the first female to place at a powerlifting meet as well as the first powerlifter to place at a state meet in Terrebonne High School history.

“It felt great watching her succeed like that at the competition,” said Terrebonne High School powerlifting Coach Guidry. “All of her hard work really paid off. She has commitment and dedication and is always pushing herself to be better.” Price echoed her coach’s sentiments, saying that “It was definitely an accomplishment and a great way to finish out [her] senior year.” Following graduating, Price plans to attend Nicholls State University and pursue a degree in Nursing. She is also currently in the process of gathering teammates to form the first ever women’s powerlifting team at the local university so she can continue her passion for the sport. Congratulations to Kamryn Price for all her accomplishments!