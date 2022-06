Terrebonne Parish Library System has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to bring snacks to story time this summer!

Children attending story times from June 6 through July 29 will enjoy snack packs thanks to a collaboration. The library system has various summer programs which more information can be found here.

The schedule for story times can be found below:

Dularge Branch | Monday at 3:00 p.m.

Dulac Branch | Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

North Branch | Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Chauvin Branch | Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

Gibson Branch | Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

Main Branch | Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

East Houma Branch | Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, contact Kati Callais at (985) 876-5861, ext. 233 or kcallais@mytpl.org.