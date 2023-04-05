Terrebonne Parish All Star 11/12 Girls place second in National Tournament

Congratulations to the Terrebonne Parish All Star 11/12 Girls Basketball Team for finishing second place at their Biddy Basketball National Tournament!

“It was a very good season, the girls played their hearts out each and every tournament,” said Coach Cortaz Taplet. “It is too bad to come up short of the national championship on a bad referee call but we’ll be back bigger and better next year and ready to compete!”

“We had a tough overtime loss but it was a great learning experience for both the girls and the coaches,” said Coach Sierra Lyons. “Just proof that there is always room for improvement. We have a great program in Terrebonne Girl’s Biddy, from 8U to 12U. We are going to have some pretty competitive years to come from our area!” Both coaches wish to thank the coaching staff, players, and parents for a great season. Alongside their second place finish, four girls were presented with All-American Honors: Londyn White, Zoey Williams, Kennedy Mahoney, and Ja’Riana Williams.

TERREBONNE PARISH ALL STAR 11/12 GIRLS BASKETBALL ROSTER:

Jordyn Castle, Ja’Nyrielle Calloway, My’Layja Mouton, Londyn White, J’Amber Navarre, Cymphoni Short, Jazmyn Brown, Kolbie Mahoney, Kennedy Mahoney, Ja’Riana Williams, Alaina Thomas, Zoey Williams. Coaches Christopher Short, Sierra Lyons, and Cortaz Taplet.

Congratulations to the All Star 11/12 Girls for a great finish to their season!