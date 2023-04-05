Terrebonne Parish All Star 9/10 Girls Basketball wins first place in National Tournament

Congratulations to the Terrebonne Parish Recreation All Stars 9/10 Girls Basketball team for winning first place at their Biddy Basketball National Tournament!

“These girls are fantastic,” said Head Coach Ryan Williams. “This was their first season coming out after COVID and Hurricane Ida which just makes the win even better. They worked so hard for it.” The All Star 9/10 Girls won against the defending champions in the semi finals and then went on for a nail-biting win in the championship game, defeating their opposing team by one point. “They really went for it and did an amazing job,” said Coach Williams.

TERREBONNE PARISH ALL STARS 9/10 GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM ROSTER

Ya’Mori Wade, Terrany Diggs, Piercelyn Douglas, Skylie Viteaux, Karsie McKinley, Chelsea Simmons, Journee Arceaneaux, Sidra Mitchell, Hannah Ledet, Camille Alvis, Madison Wyre, Madison Ledet. Head Coach Ryan Williams, Assistant Coaches Terrence Diggs, Lee Ledet, and Travis Ward.

Congratulations to the Terrebonne Parish All Star 9/10 Girls for a great finish to their season!