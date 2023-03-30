Terrebonne Parish All-Star Boys Basketball Team place second at National Championship

Congratulations to the Terrebonne Parish 8-year-old All-Star Basketball Team for their impressive 2023 season! The local athletes went 16-2 with three tournament wins, including the Regional II Biddy Basketball Championship. This regional triumph sent them to the World Biddy National Championship in Thibodaux, LA, where they went 4-2 and won the runner-up title “Hoops on the Bayou” Division AA World Biddy National Championship.

“The boys played really well and rose to the challenge,” said Head Coach Damion ‘Deedy’ Brown. “They handle adversity so well and never got down on themselves. They played some really excellent games.” Coach Brown has been coaching since 2014, but has only been with the 8-year-old All-Star Basketball Team for one season.

Not only did the boys find success as a team at Nationals, but several team members were recognized individually for their accomplishments. Kash Adams, Kendall Calloway, and Kingston Richard each earned All-American Honors. The full roster can be found below. Congratulations to the All-Star Basketball Team on their incredible work and great season!

2023 TERREBONNE ALL-STAR BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM: