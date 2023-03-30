Terrebonne Parish All-Star Boys Basketball Team place second at National Championship

Terrebonne Council on Aging presents Parishwide Bingo
March 29, 2023
Terrebonne General’s Athletic Trainers recognized by Louisiana Athletic Training Association for Excellence in Health and Safety
March 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Terrebonne Parish 8-year-old All-Star Basketball Team for their impressive 2023 season! The local athletes went 16-2 with three tournament wins, including the Regional II Biddy Basketball Championship. This regional triumph sent them to the World Biddy National Championship in Thibodaux, LA, where they went 4-2 and won the runner-up title “Hoops on the Bayou” Division AA World Biddy National Championship.

“The boys played really well and rose to the challenge,” said Head Coach Damion ‘Deedy’ Brown. “They handle adversity so well and never got down on themselves. They played some really excellent games.” Coach Brown has been coaching since 2014, but has only been with the 8-year-old All-Star Basketball Team for one season.


Not only did the boys find success as a team at Nationals, but several team members were recognized individually for their accomplishments. Kash Adams, Kendall Calloway, and Kingston Richard each earned All-American Honors. The full roster can be found below. Congratulations to the All-Star Basketball Team on their incredible work and great season!

2023 TERREBONNE ALL-STAR BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM:

  • Tristian Williams
  • Cort Anderson
  • Quincey McKinley
  • Elliot White
  • Charleston Phillips
  • Joshua Williams
  • Kingston Richards
  • Kash Adams
  • Kendall Calloway
  • Da’Sye Leslie
  • Drayden Dickerson
  • Head Coach Damion ‘Deedy’ Brown
  • Assistant Coaches David Leslie and Brandon Anderson
Photo provided.
Photo provided.
Photo provided.

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

Related posts

March 29, 2023

Local student wins first ever ACEL Tennis State Championship

Read more