Terrebonne Parish All Stars 7/8 Girls Basketball wins National Tournament

Congratulations to the Terrebonne Parish Recreation All Stars 7/8 Girls Basketball team for winning first place at their Biddy Basketball National Tournament! The girls’ national tournament win followed up an undefeated season.

“Our team overcame a lot of challenges at the tournament,” said All Stars Coach Kristen Brown-Frank. “The girls lost against the number one team in the pool play, and then we played against a New Orleans team which we also lost to. However, we found out later they had an illegal player and were disqualified– so everything got shuffled. The girls beat a lot of obstacles and ended up winning first place, and they did an amazing job.” Alongside the team’s win, two players on the team, Ja’Nylah Moore and Zy’Nae Hester were recognized as All American players, and Jaysa Thompson was named Miss Iddy Biddy at the tournament.

“We are just so happy to have so much support from the community for these exceptional young athletes,” explained Coach Brown-Frank. “Parents who have children on multiple teams make it work so they can support the girls, their schools have recognized their achievements, and even their teachers come out on Saturdays to watch their students play– the girls just want to work so hard for them and it pays off. Seeing their smiles out on the court makes it all worth it for me.”

TERREBONNE PARISH ALL STARS 8U GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM ROSTER:

Kali Frank, Claire Farmer, Dylah Johnson, Ja’Miyah Sands, Samia Celestine, Ariyanna Holmes, Kolbi Frank, Ja’Nylah Moore, Skylar White, Jaysa Thompson, Zy’Nae Hester, Arianna Lovell. Head Coach: Kristen Brown-Frank, Assistant Coaches: Nataria Thompson and Natisha Celestine.

Congratulations to the Terrebonne Parish All Stars 7/8 Girls team for their incredible win!