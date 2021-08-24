Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter lowers adoption fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is taking part in the Clear the Shelters national campaign.

“Clear the Shelters” is a month-long campaign that aims at clearing the shelter of all of the adoptable animals. To help with the initiative, the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is lowering all adoption fees.

From August 23 through September 19, cat adoptions are $5.00 and dog adoptions are $10.00.

The Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter’s mission is to balance the health, safety, and welfare of the people and animals by protecting the rights of people from the dangers and nuisances caused by uncontrolled animals, ensuring the protection of animals from mistreatment, and by promoting and motivating responsible pet ownership. The shelter also offers free adoptions to active duty military and veterans who must sign up at www.vetsadoptpets.org.

To adopt a pet today, visit the shelter at 100 Government Street in Gray, or call (985) 873-6709.