Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter Releases June 2024 Recap

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter has recently released its June 2024 shelter recap, providing an overview of the month’s activities and outcomes. The report sheds light on the shelter’s efforts to provide care and find homes for animals in need.

In June, the shelter welcomed 585 animals, underscoring the significant demand for their services. Out of these animals, eight were successfully reunited with their families, 185 found new homes through adoption, and 192 received care through the fostering program. Additionally, 94 animals were transferred to partner organizations, further expanding the reach of the shelter’s impact. Notably, 135 cats were serviced through the TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) Service.

The dedication of the Animal Control staff is evident in their swift response to 154 calls. Currently, 127 pets are awaiting loving homes, with 60 animals under the care of foster families. For feline enthusiasts, the shelter has 101 cats for adoption, while 26 dogs await their forever homes.

Located at 100 Government Street in Gray, the Terrebonne Animal Shelter operates from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. On Saturdays, the shelter exclusively focuses on adoptions, providing potential pet owners with an opportunity to find their perfect match, and remains open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Visiting their website will offer additional information and resources for individuals seeking further details or wanting to engage with the shelter.