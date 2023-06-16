Terrebonne Parish Council passes resolution supporting the Hache Grant Association Bayou Terrebonne Trailhead Project

At their regular meeting on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish Council passed a resolution supporting the Hache Grant Association application to the FRTPL for the Bayou Terrebonne Trailhead Project.

Noah Lirette, the President of the Hache Grant Association, joined the Council to explain more about the Bayou Terrebonne Trailhead Project. “We’re currently applying for a state grant to build a paddle launch in Downtown Houma,” said Lirette. “Lots of other places such as Morgan City, New Iberia, and Opelousas have installed paddle launches in their downtown waterways with great success economically and for tourism. We would like to build it by People’s Drug Store in Downtown Houma, we think it would be a great place right in the heart of the city.”

Council Chairwoman Jessica Domangue clarified that this resolution was just in support of the Hache Grant Association’s application for a state grant, and was not to begin actual work on the project yet. “There is still a lot of prep work to be done,” said Domangue. “But I love this project because you are really connecting everywhere from Gibson to Cocodrie. You can paddle the length of the parish! I really hope that this project continues.”

The resolution to support the application for a state grant to assist the Bayou Terrebonne Trailhead Project passed unanimously with 9 yeas. For more information about this project, please visit the Hache Grant Association Facebook page. To watch the entire Terrebonne Parish Council meeting, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government’s Facebook or website.