Terrebonne Parish Council proclaims official ‘Vietnam Veterans Day’ and ‘Junior Auxiliary Week’

The Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed in their meeting last night that the week of April 2-April 8 will be recognized as “Junior Auxiliary Week” in Houma Terrebonne, and the day of Wednesday, March 29, 2023 will be known as “Vietnam Veterans Day” in Houma-Terrebonne. Both proclamations are meant to bring awareness to the work and service of the Junior Auxiliary members and Vietnam Veterans parish-wide.

The proclamation for “Junior Auxiliary Week” was read as follows by Chairwoman Jessica Domangue: “Whereas the Junior Auxiliary of Houma, Louisiana, an eighty-one year old chapter of National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Inc., represents a serious endeavor on the part of women to be active and constructive participants in the community and assume responsible leadership in meeting community needs, and whereas the mission of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Inc. is to encourage member chapters to render charitable services which are beneficial to the general public, with particular emphasis on children, and to cooperate with other organizations performing similar services, and whereas the Junior Auxiliary of Houma has actively worked to perform the mission of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Inc. since 1973 and should be recognized for its ongoing efforts. Now therefore be it resolved that the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the week of April 2-April 8 2023 be hereby proclaimed Junior Auxiliary Week in Houma, and sponsored by the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Inc. All citizens, civic and fraternal groups, news media, and other community organizations be urged to join in the salute of Junior Auxiliary members, who have been an important presence in this community since 1973. This is presented on the 29th day of March, 2023.” Following the proclamation, several members of the Junior Auxiliary Houma approached the podium and gave thanks to the council for the honor of the recognition.

The proclamation of “Vietnam Veterans Day” was read as follows by Council Members Dirk Guidry and Daniel Babin: “(Dirk Guidry) Whereas each March 29 we acknowledge and celebrate those veterans who served during the Vietnam War, recognizing their bravery and highlighting their courageousness and service to others, and whereas on this 15th anniversary of the end of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War, we are reminded of the great cost paid by many Americans during the war, and the struggles experienced by those who served following the war. Whereas Vietnam Veterans Day was established to honor those veterans and their sacrifice, as well as advocate for mental health awareness and support of all military personnel, especially those who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other mental health issues, (Daniel Babin) and whereas we are all deeply indebted to our veterans for their service and selflessness towards the preservation of the health and wellbeing of others, therefore, be it resolved by the Terrebonne Parish Council, on behalf of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, that the day of March 29, 2023, be hereby proclaimed Vietnam Veterans Day in Terrebonne Parish, and that all citizens be encouraged to offer their respect and gratitude for those veterans who served their nation during the Vietnam War, and to participate in local events honoring those heroes and their legacy. This is presented on the 29th Day of March, 2023.” Following the proclamation, two veterans approached the podium and gave thanks to the council.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Facebook or website.