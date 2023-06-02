Terrebonne Parish Library to host first free Art Supply Swap for community

Have extra art supplies in good condition? Help us divert materials from landfills while encouraging environmentally friendly creation!

The Terrebonne Parish Main Library will host donation days for the Art Supply Swap all day on June 28 to 30 for the community to donate art supplies under the guidelines given below. The free art supply giveaway will be on July 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive. This program is free and open to the public.

Patrons who donate art supplies will get an early-bird ticket to the Giveaway Day from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on July 1.

Patrons will receive a free large paper bag to fill up with as much art supplies as they think they will use. The first 100 adult and teen patrons to the giveaway will receive a souvenir tote bag sponsored by the Bayou Regional Arts Council. Patrons are also allowed to carry out one item by hand (such as a canvas that cannot fit in the bag.)

Donations must be arts and craft materials, must be fit for reuse (new or gently used), must fit in your car and fall within one of the following categories: sewing materials, fabric, threads, sewing needles, yarn, crochet and knitting tools, paintbrushes, tubes and bottles of paint, canvases and drawing pads, stringing and beads, paper, card stock, scrapbooking, stamps, stencils, stickers, frames or easels, art project kits and fun crafty items like pom poms, pipe cleaners, glitter, etc

Materials to leave at home: broken or dried out materials, electric equipment, lumber, wood, or loose boards, in-progress art works, smelly materials like solvents and gallons of paint.

“This program is intended to help people in the community engage with the arts in a low-risk way with free art supplies, and to help the artists in the community pass on their unused art supplies to others. It is a win-win situation for everyone who gets involved.” said Jessica Mouton, PR and Adult Services for the Terrebonne Parish Library.

This program is sponsored by the Terrebonne Parish Library System and the Bayou Regional Arts Council, who will be present on July 1 during the giveaway to talk about their partnership and upcoming art programs.

For more info or to check if an art material is acceptable for donation, email Jessica Mouton at pr@mytpl.org or call 985-876-5861 ext. 236.