Terrebonne Parish Main Library Offers Glowforge Machine to Patrons

Terrebonne Parish Main Library recently introduced the Glowforge, a laser cutter and engraver, for patron use in their Creative Lab.

The Glowforge has a working area of 19.5” x 11”, and the pass-through slot works with any material up to ¼” thick. Materials the machine can cut and engrave include hardwood, plywood, aluminum, stainless steel, acrylic, and glass.

The Creative Lab is located on the second floor in the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive in Houma. The lab is a free, library-operated workspace for patrons 15 and older, offering access to tools, materials, and machines to help bring creative visions to life. Current equipment includes 3D printers, cutting machines, sewing machines and a serger, lightboxes, a laminator, and assorted handicraft and art tools.

The lab also offers creative classes. Upcoming classes are:

Happy Trees Painting | 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM | 8/24/2021

Registration Required |Contact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2) | Main Library

Creative Lab Open Hours | 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM | 8/25/2021

Open Hours are for Adults waiting to work on personal projects while unguided (4 Person Limit) | Registration Required | Contact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2) | Main Library

Starting Stitches Group | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | 8/26/2021

Registration Required | Contact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2) | Main Library

Intro to the Cricut | 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM | 8/26/2021

Learn how to operate the Cricut cutting and make your own designs with other craft enthusiasts. (6 Person Limit)

Registration Required Contact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2) | Main Library

Creative Lab Open Hours | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM | 9/1/2021

The lab and equipment will be available for patrons to work on self-guided projects.

Registration Required Contact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2) Main Library – Computer Lab

Starting Stitches Group | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | 9/2/2021

Registration Required | Contact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2) | Main Library – Computer Lab

Creative Lab Open Hours | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM | 9/8/2021

The lab and equipment will be available for patrons to work on self-guided projects.

Registration Required Contact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2) | Main Library – Computer Lab

Starting Stitches Group | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM | 9/9/2021

Registration Required | Contact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2) | Main Library – Computer Lab

Beginning Sewing | 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM | 9/9/2021

Basic stitching techniques and project planning are taught on sewing machines. (3 Person Limit) | Registration Required |Contact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2) |Main Library – Computer Lab

Intro to Cricut | 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM | 9/13/2021

Learn how to navigate the Cricut Design Space and use a Cricut machine for all of your design cutting needs, including cardstock, vinyl, and fabric.

Registration Required Contact: 985-876-5861 (Option 2) | Main Library – Computer Lab

Registration for classes begins a week before the scheduled date. For additional information about the Creative Lab, visit https://mytpl.org/creativelab/ or call 985-876-5861, option 2.