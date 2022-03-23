Terrebonne Parish Recreation announces Spring Adult Flag Football League for 2022, so get your hot patches and Advil ready!

The program will be a five-week program with games held on Saturdays which start April 23 and runs through May 21. Interested participants must be 18 before the first scheduled practice date of Monday, April 18, 2022. Terrebonne Parish Recreation will provide flags.

Team registration is required and team managers will manage the affairs of their respective teams. Participants wishing to register should contact a team manager or sign up to be a team manager and recruit family, friends, and co-workers to play. Team Managers can pick up a registration packet from the TPR Office on the fourth floor of the Government Tower. Completed team packets and player registration forms are required to be submitted by the team manager to the TPR office for team registration. Individual registration will not be accepted. Contact recreation staff at (985) 873-6584 for more information.

The registration fee will be $200.00 per team and can be sponsored by a business, organization, or split between players. Terrebonne Rec encourages participants to register early, stretch often, and get ready for some Football!

To assist Team Managers in finding players for their rosters and to assist players in finding open roster spots on teams, Terrebonne Parish Recreation has opened a Facebook Group for team advertising postings to link interested parties and to host discussions between potential players and available teams. Please join the group if interested in the sport to locate available teams/players. Groups will be deleted as seasons come to an end and recreated for new leagues as they progress through the year.

2022 Adult Spring Flag Football Page, search “TPR 2022 Adult Flag Football Spring” or click the link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/320531699994425/