Terrebonne Parish Recreation announces WeeBall Pilot Program

Terrebonne Parish Recreation is excited to announce their WeeBall Pilot Program for children ages 3.5 and 4 years old. The program will be offered on Mondays at Broadmoor Baseball Complex. Only 60 spots will be made available!

Registration opening is currently contingent on Terrebonne Parish Recreation finding 16 coaches to volunteer for the program. The coaches will staff four available teams with four coaches each, coaching 15 kids per team. If you are interested in coaching one of these teams, or especially coaching your child’s team, please email tprec@tpcg.org with “WeeBall Coach” as the title and request a coach application/background check packet. In the event that 16 volunteer coaches are found, please look below for the opening season schedule:

Registration opens: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Registration closes: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Coaches meeting: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Practice begins: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Games begin: Monday, June 12, 2023

Stay tuned to the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Facebook page for more updates and details about the upcoming program. For more information, please visit their official website or call (985) 873-6584.