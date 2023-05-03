Terrebonne Parish Recreation announces WeeBall Pilot Program

Two local anglers place second in Junior Bassmaster Tournament
May 3, 2023
Galliano Residents Arrested on Drug Charges Following Search of Residence
May 3, 2023

Terrebonne Parish Recreation is excited to announce their WeeBall Pilot Program for children ages 3.5 and 4 years old. The program will be offered on Mondays at Broadmoor Baseball Complex. Only 60 spots will be made available!


Registration opening is currently contingent on Terrebonne Parish Recreation finding 16 coaches to volunteer for the program. The coaches will staff four available teams with four coaches each, coaching 15 kids per team. If you are interested in coaching one of these teams, or especially coaching your child’s team, please email tprec@tpcg.org with “WeeBall Coach” as the title and request a coach application/background check packet. In the event that 16 volunteer coaches are found, please look below for the opening season schedule:

  • Registration opens: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Registration closes: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Coaches meeting: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Practice begins: Monday, June 5, 2023
  • Games begin: Monday, June 12, 2023

Stay tuned to the Terrebonne Parish Recreation Facebook page for more updates and details about the upcoming program. For more information, please visit their official website or call (985) 873-6584.

Isabelle Gareis
Isabelle Gareis

Related posts

May 3, 2023

Local STEM specialist recognized at Terrebonne Parish School Board meeting for winning prestigious award

Read more