Terrebonne Parish residents are requested to complete this 10-minute LSU AgCenter Health and Wellness Survey

Restore or Retreat successfully plants 100 Live Oaks in Grand IsleJanuary 29, 2024
Terrebonne Parish has been selected to participate in the CDC’s High Obesity Program. This is the first year that federal funding has been made available to the parish that is specifically used to support projects that enhance the food systems and environments of our communities.
Terrebonne Parish residents are encouraged to complete the Healthy Communities Survey here.
Healthy Communities is an LSU AgCenter program that makes Louisiana towns healthier places to live, work, and play. We ask local community members to decide what the important issues are and come up with possible solutions. The community works together to make healthy foods an easier choice and outdoor exercise safe and fun for all ages. If you have any questions, send us a message or email Becky Gautreaux at bgautreaux@agcenter.lsu.edu.