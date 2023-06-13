Terrebonne Parish to be featured on WWLTV’s “One Tank Trip” segment

Explore Houma is excited to announce that Terrebonne Parish will be featured on Great Day Louisiana with Malik Mingo in their “One Tank Trip” segment. The episode will premiere on Friday, June 30, 2023 on WWLTV at 9:00 a.m.

As said on Explore Houma’s Facebook page, “We are inviting viewers to #ExploreHouma and all its hidden gems! Tune in and witness how far you can adventure through Louisiana’s Bayou Country with just one tank of gas. We enjoyed showcasing our community and local businesses and we can’t wait to share this adventure with you. The countdown to June 30 begins now!”

Throughout the episode, locals acted as guides for host Malik Mingo as they showed off the best Terrebonne Parish has to offer. The episode will feature visits to these much-loved locations throughout the Parish:

Bayou Terrebonne Distillers

Coco Marina

United Houma Nation

Finding Our Roots African American Museum

Greenwood Gator Farm

The Shack of Houma

TARC

Down the Bayou Shrimp Tours

Explore Houma

“We were very excited to host Malik and the others from Great Day Louisiana for this segment,” said Tara Morvant, Communications and PR Manager for Explore Houma. “We went out three separate days and highlighted some great spots around Terrebonne Parish. We had a lot of fun– Malik was really great, down to Earth, and fun to work with. He said he had some of the best food and ice tea he has ever tasted out here!” chucked Morvant. “It was really great to offer visitors a variety of great things to do around Terrebonne Parish.”

Check out some fun behind-the-scenes photos below. For more information about the upcoming feature, please visit Explore Houma’s Facebook page, and be sure to tune in to WWLTV on Friday, June 30, 2023!