Terrebonne Rec Flag Football League Registration Opens Today

Terrebonne Recreation flag football league registration begins today, May 23!

The league is open to children ages 7 through 12. Peewee League ages 7-8, Jr. Varsity League ages 9-10, and Varsity league ages 11-12. Registration remains opened until June 24, but it is encouraged to register early because rosters fill quickly!

The leagues also need coaches! Registration can be don’t online at TPREC.org. Have questions or need more information? Contact rec staff at (985) 873-6584 or email TPRec@tpcg.org.