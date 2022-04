Are you wanting to get more involved in Terrebonne Parish Recreation? Terrebonne Parish Rec announced they are hiring for part-time baseball and softball umpires!

Sports involvement is required and officiating experience is preferred for the positions. High school students (16+) and college students are welcome to apply. Pay is a minimum of $38.50 a game with two games a night. If interested, contact Jim Wendell, TPR Administrator, at (985)873-6584.