Terrebonne Rec T-Ball Registration Closes Tomorrow, May 20

The last day to register for Terrebonne Parish Rec T-Ball is Tomorrow, Friday, May 20 by 4:00 p.m.

T-Ball is open to boys and girls ages five and six. Games begin Monday, June 6. Registration can be completed online or in person. Please remember to be prepared to provide a copy of your child’s birth certificate for age verification. To register in person, stop by the main office in the Government Tower, 8026 Main Street, Suite 401, in Houma during open hours which will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Click here to register online.

Rec also needs T-Ball coaches for several teams so the program can proceed. The program begins May 31, so they encourage you to get involved today! Persons interested in volunteering to coach should contact recreation staff at (985)873-6584 to start the application process. The approval process takes roughly 3 weeks from start to finish, so please start the process now to avoid delays.

For more information or for questions, Call or email Terrebonne Rec.