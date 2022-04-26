Terrebonne Recreation Announces Open T-Ball Registration

April 26, 2022
Terrebonne Parish Recreation has announced the opening of the registration period for T-Ball.



T-Ball is open to boys and girls ages five and size. Children must be five years old by June 1 and not have turned seven by September 1. The registration period started yesterday, April 25, and remains open until May 20, 2022. Games are tentatively scheduled to start June 6 and run through July 7. The schedule is subject to change. TPR has also announced they are seeking T-Ball coaches.

There will be no late registration for the T-Ball season, so register early. There is a $20 registration fee and registration can be done online at TPREC.ORG. Contact a staff member at (985) 873-6584 for questions or to volunteer to be a T-Ball coach.

