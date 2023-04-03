TFAE opens applications for 2023-2024 grants

Calling all Terrebonne Parish Educators! Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence is now accepting grant applications for the 2023-2024 school year!

Grant application deadlines are August 31, 2023. Please read below to find out which grants are available.

New Teacher Grant: Any Terrebonne Parish public school art, music, physical education, Pre-K–12 teacher employed full-time by the Terrebonne Parish Public School System who is directly involved in the instruction of students and who meets one of the following criteria can apply. If you received a new teacher grant within the last three years, you can not apply this year!

The teacher is considered new if she/he meets one or more of the following conditions:

• New to the TPSD system within the last 3 years

• New to a subject area within the last 3 years

• New to a grade level within the last 3 years

• New to a school within the last 3 years

Innovative Ed-Venture Grants: Any Terrebonne Parish certified public school teacher employed full-time by the Terrebonne Parish Public School System can apply. Applications meeting the required criteria will be scored by community volunteers selected by TFAE to anonymously "blind read" and score the applications looking for the following qualities and attributes: Innovation —generate new ideas that build creative capabilities and confidence. Try something that is not currently common practice. Be original! This is not about just asking for Chromebooks or iPads, this is about creating a setting for creativity, collaboration, and excellence. We still hope to participate in a cohort program with TPSD to provide Chromebooks to multiple classrooms. Collaboration —collaboration is encouraged with: students, coworkers, parents, community, or all of these. How will you build a creative, collaborative culture? Who are they? What are their roles? Why were they chosen and what do they add to the project? Sustainability —how will this become an embedded project in the future? How will it be integrated into the curriculum? What are specific plans for expansion, continuation, or replication of this project. The project should extend beyond the grant year.

Phillip Martin Science Grant: Any Terrebonne Parish public school teacher employed full-time by the Terrebonne Parish Public School System can apply. Applications meeting the required criteria will be scored by community volunteers selected by TFAE to anonymously "blind read" and score the applications looking for the following qualities and attributes: Innovation —generate new ideas that build creative capabilities and confidence. Try something that is not currently common practice. Be original! This is not about just asking for Chromebooks or iPads, this is about creating a setting for creativity, collaboration, and excellence. We still hope to participate in a cohort program with TPSD to provide Chromebooks to multiple classrooms. Collaboration —collaboration is encouraged with: students, coworkers, parents, community, or all of these. How will you build a creative, collaborative culture? Who are they? What are their roles? Why were they chosen and what do they add to the project? Sustainability —how will this become an embedded project in the future? How will it be integrated into the curriculum? What are specific plans for expansion, continuation, or replication of this project. The project should extend beyond the grant year.

For more information, please visiting Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence’s website.