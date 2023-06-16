TFAE’s Girls Who Code camp hosts summer showcase

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence recently hosted a showcase following the end of the week-long Girls Who Code camp, where the campers were able to present their final coding projects to their parents, friends, and other community members.

“We had a lot of fun this week,” said Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence Executive Director Ashlee Barahona. “Our motto for camp this week was ‘brave, not perfect.’ I saw every girl here learn how to flex her bravery muscle, and we learned through our coding that even if at first you don’t succeed, keep trying— you will!” Girls Who Code is a camp for late elementary school girls to teach them foundational STEM skills, which helps them to create self confidence and even one day break into the largely male-dominated technology field. Each camper was able to take a turn in front of the crowd, showing off her electronic project and explaining the code which she used to make it.

“It is such a joy to see all these different schools come together like this,” said Superintendent Bubba Orgeron. “We hope you take what you learned in this camp and keep applying it down the line. As you grow up, there will be lots of opportunities to use these skills— what you learned here are just the building blocks.”

Those involved in TFAE and the Girls Who Code Camp wish to thank Chevron, who invested in the local community and made the camp possible. Because of Chevron’s generosity, two lucky campers went home with brand new laptop. However, no camper went home empty— each girl got to keep their Makey Makey Kits and Chromebooks, so they can continue working on their coding projects at home. Congratulations to the Girls Who Code campers for these fantastic accomplishments, and please visit TFAE’s Facebook page for more information and photos.