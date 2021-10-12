The 19th Annual SCIA Golf Tournament is Monday, Oct. 25

The 19th Annual SCIA Golf Tournament was rescheduled for Monday, October 25th where proceeds fund the organization’s scholarships and donations for next year.

The event will be held at Ellendale Country Club with two flights. The 1:00 p.m. flight is full, but there are still spots available for the 7:30 a.m. flight. They are also accepting requests for a waiting list for the afternoon flight.

The tournament is a 4-person scramble with a blind bogey draw. The entry fee of $1,000 per team includes a golf cart, winner prizes, a selection of an item from the signature tent mobile pro shop, along with food and beverages. The team’s sponsor must be a member of SCIA and payment must be received before October 15. This is the last week to register for this event.

Representing more than 240 companies with over 230,000 employees, The South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) is the active voice for the regional industry. For more information or to sign up for the tournament, email kathy@sciaonline.net or call 985.851.2201.