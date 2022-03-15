The 47th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run 5K to be Held April 9

The 47th Annual Over and Under Tunnel Run 5k is set to take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022, starting at 1:00 pm at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System.

The Over and Under Tunnel Run is the longest running 5K race in our community. This race encourages living a healthy lifestyle and 100% of all proceeds will remain in our community.

Registration is now available online at https://runsignup.com/houmatunnelrun. The registration fee is $25 and includes a dri-fit race t-shirt. Race day registration is also available. The registration is at 1:00, Fun Run at 2:00, 5k at 2:30, followed by food and drinks, music and activities for the kids.

The mission of the Foundation for Terrebonne General is to support community healthcare and wellness. Therefore, the funds will help Terrebonne General to support the many programs that benefit our community such as, the Community Sports Institute, Sudden Impact Program, NICU assistance for families, blood drives and free cardiac screening events, and the Well and Wise Program. For more information, please call 985.873.4603 or visit https://www.tghealthsystem.com/giving/.