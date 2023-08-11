The BRAC and Hache Grant Association are seeking an artist to paint the Gabasse St. Bridge piping

The Hache Grant Association in partnership with the Bayou Regional Arts Council is seeking an artist to update the piping on the Gabasse St. Bridge in Houma!

“We really want to clean up this bridge in our efforts to keep progress moving Downtown,” explained Noah Lirette with the Hache Grant Association. “We want to do something cool, so we decided to partner with the Bayou Regional Arts Council to find a local artist with some original ideas and a Boucherie theme.”

The Gabasse Bridge is the center of many events including the legendary Boucherie, so it is important that the artist chosen can come up with ideas to resemble that mission and theme. The pipe will be painted the color the artist chooses before they paint their design. The Hache Grant Association will provide the services to paint the base coat needed.

If you are interested in submitting an idea for this project, please include a sample artwork of your idea, potential hours needed to complete, and pricing. Please submit your ideas to director@bayouarts.org by September 1, 2023.

For more information or questions, please visit the Bayou Regional Arts Council or Hache Grant Association Facebook.