The Cajun Easter Tradition of Egg Pocking

Cajuns do things differently when it comes to traditions including Easter. Egg Pocking is a thing, and if you haven’t heard of it, it has an ancient history and deep symbolism behind it.

As southerners, we are busy this Holy Week. Last Sunday, many churches had picnics and events on Palm Sunday, a day where we remember Jesus’ journey into Jerusalem that will lead to the day he gave everything up for us. Good Friday is a day when Christians remember the day of Jesus’ crucifixion and most businesses are closed. Then three days later, Jesus rose from the dead, prompting our celebration of Easter. Traditions surrounding the Holy Week include Easter egg hunts, photos with the Easter bunny, dying Easter eggs, attending special church services, certain family-specific traditions, and the southern tradition of egg pocking.

Egg pocking, or egg paquing, is the fight to see who has the strongest Easter egg. After you dye your festive Easter eggs, pick your favorite, and get ready for the battle. Everyone then takes a chance to “pock” each other’s egg which is when you tap the top, or bottom, of your opponent’s egg with your own. The last egg standing wins!

Although this is known to be a Cajun tradition, it is also done worldwide that dates back to the Greeks. According to the Greek Reporter, the tradition has been around for centuries that has deep religious symbolism and can be traced back to early Christians of Mesopotamia. The Greek tradition also includes dying eggs, however, their custom is painting the eggs red which is done so to symbolize the blood of Christ that was shed at His crucifixion. The Greek Reporter has also shared some tips and said the secret to winning is simple physics.

Apparently, geometric stiffness is the key. The curvier eggs perform better and it’s suggested to go for the pointiest egg when you choose your egg. Also, if you hold your egg as close to the tapping end as possible, it will allow it to only be hit at the curviest spot on the top while your egg’s sides are being supported. It’s suggested to try to hit first and although you would think the force behind the hit makes the difference, it actually does not matter if you aim to hit just the right spot. Who knew there was so much behind egg pocking?