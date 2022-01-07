The Civic Pride Workshop Rescheduled for March, 3

Houma Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (Houma CVB) has announced a new date for the Civic Pride Workshop. The new date is March 3 and will take place at the Houma Municipal Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Houma CVB said their top priority is keeping citizens healthy and safe, so due to the influx of COVID-positive cases in our area, they decided to postpone the event. “In the meantime,” they said, “We encourage you to bainstorm ways we can all work together to bring community pride back to our hometown.”

The workshop is hosted by Revitalize, or Die, to discuss the topic of community revitalization. “Terrebonne Parish is our home,” says the event page, “and it’s time we start taking pride in our community. Restoring Downtown Houma to its former glory and beyond is an essential step in bringing life back into our community. Let’s turn the page on Downtown revitalization!”

Click here to register