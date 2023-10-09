The Conveaux Club, a live local podcast, is bringing important conversations off the screen and back in person

A group of local podcasters and content creators are taking important conversations off social media and back face-to-face with the new, Houma-based, live podcast, the Conveaux Club.

The Conveaux Club live podcast, produced by Conveaux Media, is hosted every other Thursday at The Balcony in Houma at 8:00 p.m, featuring “friendly faces, cold drinks, and interactive conversations.” The live podcast is hosted by Travion Smith, Latoya Walters, Samuel Rhines, Nek Harris, Keyia Folse, and more.

“We have about 5 or 6 different creators, bloggers, podcasters, and more from the community who come together to host Conveaux Club,” said Travion Smith, host and founding member. “We started this podcast to bring awareness to our individual content, as well as create a space for people in Houma and the surrounding areas over dialogue people care about: whether that is politics, social justice issues, or more.” The Conveaux Club has been active for 6 months, but has only moved to their large-scale venue at The Balcony a month ago.

“The most rewarding part of hosting this podcast is hearing peoples’ responses live when we discuss these important topics community members want to discuss,” explained Smith. “Normally we have these conversations on social media, so to have a live interaction with people and see their reactions brings back the human element to our discussions.”

The Conveaux Club will host their next live podcast at The Balcony on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m, and the show will begin at 8:00 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge to enter.