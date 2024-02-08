The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux selects outstanding Students of the Year

Outstanding 5th, 8th, and 12th-grade Catholic school students from within the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux have been chosen to represent their schools as Students of the Year. The annual Students of the Year Awards program is open to every Louisiana Catholic school with students enrolled in the grade levels that correspond to the award categories.

The Students of the Year Awards program recognizes outstanding elementary, middle, and high school students who have demonstrated excellence in all of the following areas: leadership, discipleship, citizenship, academic and/or career and technical achievement, and service to school and community. All Catholic schools in the diocese participated in this year’s

awards program, which resulted in 16 students from the three grade levels competing at the district level.

“Among our 5,000 students, these students have been selected as the standouts in our diocese,” said Dr. Mark Williams, Superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “We are thankful for their hard work and dedication to their faith, studies, family, and extracurricular activities.”

Three candidates from schools within the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux were selected to represent the diocese at the statewide competition on February 26, 2024 in New Orleans:

5th Grade: Lucy Cheramie (Holy Rosary)

Lucy Cheramie (Holy Rosary) 8th Grade: Monroe McElroy (E.D. White)

Monroe McElroy (E.D. White) 12th Grade: Claire Aucoin (E.D. White)

In addition to the candidates selected to represent the diocese at the state competition, students selected to represent their school in the district competition were as follows:

5th Graders Adam Matte (Central Catholic) Lucy Cheramie (Holy Rosary) Braxton Champagne (St. Bernadette) Aubrie Ryals (St. Francis) Sofia Boudreaux (St. Genevieve) Brayden Lirette (St. Gregory) Amelia Daigle (St. Joseph) Brooklyn LeBouef (St. Mary’s Nativity)

8th Graders William Tycer (Central Catholic) Monroe McElroy (E.D. White) Bailey Thomassie (Holy Rosary) Kinlie Fields (St. Mary’s Nativity) Riley Dishman (Vandebilt Catholic)

12th Graders Brandon Cordero (Central Catholic) Claire Aucoin (E.D. White) Gracean Schexnayder (Vandebilt Catholic)



A district selection committee reviewed each of the candidate’s application portfolios and interviewed them on an individual basis, before choosing the district winners. At a minimum, candidates must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 on a four-point scale. Winners on the district level were evaluated based on their portfolio application (leadership, discipleship,

service, citizenship, recognitions, awards), academics, writing, and the manner in which they present themselves during the interview, which is structured around questions and topics appropriate to the academic level of the student.

For more information, please visit the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux’s Facebook page. Congratulations to all the students recognized!