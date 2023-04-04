The Haven announces Sexual Assault Awareness Month events, activities, and ways to show your support

The month of April is nationally recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), and The Haven in Houma is working hard to raise public awareness and educate the local community on sexual assault and how to prevent it. The national 2023 campaign theme for SAAM is Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity, and The Haven is inviting local community members to join them in ending sexual assault!

“We can trace a line from sexual violence to systems of oppression, and we cannot end sexual violence without also ending racism,” said Executive Director of The Haven Julie Pellegrin. ” ‘Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity’ calls on all individuals, communities, organizations, and institutions to change themselves in order to build racial equity and respect. This month, The Haven will take part in spreading this awareness and asks community members to join us in creating real, lasting change.” Pellegrin has served as the Executive Director of The Haven for the past 23 years.

Read below for some scheduled events and activities during the month of April, and how you and your family can show support for SAAM:

Kick-off Campaign: SAAM Day of Action, Tuesday, April 4, 2023: This nationally recognized day, hosted by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), provides an opportunity for advocates to engage with their communities and kick-off SAAM events planned throughout April. Everyone has a role to play in ending sexual violence and showing your support for survivors by wearing teal is one way you can embrace your voice for change. So, we are encouraging individuals, businesses, and communities to wear teal on April 4 th and every Tuesday throughout the entire month of April. Encourage others to post their teal photos for our SAAM campaign on our Facebook page. As a member of The Haven’s staff, we will be wearing teal every Tuesday! Use hashtags: #SAAM2023

This nationally recognized day, hosted by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), provides an opportunity for advocates to engage with their communities and kick-off SAAM events planned throughout April. Everyone has a role to play in ending sexual violence and showing your support for survivors by wearing teal is one way you can embrace your voice for change. So, we are encouraging individuals, businesses, and communities to wear teal on April 4 and every Tuesday throughout the entire month of April. Encourage others to post their teal photos for our SAAM campaign on our Facebook page. As a member of The Haven’s staff, we will be wearing teal every Tuesday! Use hashtags: #SAAM2023 Lafourche Parish SAAM Proclamation: Join in at the Lafourche Parish Council Meeting as the council motions to proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The meeting will be held at the Matthews Government Complex (4876 Highway 1, Matthews, LA). Meeting date and time will be sent once confirmed.

Join in at the Lafourche Parish Council Meeting as the council motions to proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The meeting will be held at the Matthews Government Complex (4876 Highway 1, Matthews, LA). Meeting date and time will be sent once confirmed. Terrebonne Parish SAAM Proclamation: Join in at the Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting as the council motions to proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The meeting will be held at the Government Tower (8026 Main St., Houma, LA). Meeting date and time will be sent once confirmed.

Join in at the Terrebonne Parish Council Meeting as the council motions to proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The meeting will be held at the Government Tower (8026 Main St., Houma, LA). Meeting date and time will be sent once confirmed. Community Outreach: Wednesday, April 19, 2023: The Haven will participate in a tabling event from 11am-1pm at Nicholls State University’s Health and Wellness Day.

The Haven will participate in a tabling event from 11am-1pm at Nicholls State University’s Health and Wellness Day. Let’s Celebrate! Tuesday, April 25, 2023: LAFASA has awarded The Haven as the 2023 Sexual Assault Program of the Year! We will celebrate this honor and hard work with a special treat!

LAFASA has awarded The Haven as the 2023 Sexual Assault Program of the Year! We will celebrate this honor and hard work with a special treat! Make A Statement: Wednesday, April 26, 2023: Denim Day will be observed throughout the world by wearing denim to show support for victims and protest against the misconceptions/myths that surround sexual assault. Find out more about the purpose and history of Denim Day here. For state-wide information, click here. Also on April 26, members of The Haven will travel to Baton Rouge to be recognized and awarded for being chosen as Sexual Assault Program of the Year.

Denim Day will be observed throughout the world by wearing denim to show support for victims and protest against the misconceptions/myths that surround sexual assault. Find out more about the purpose and history of Denim Day here. For state-wide information, click here. Also on April 26, members of The Haven will travel to Baton Rouge to be recognized and awarded for being chosen as Sexual Assault Program of the Year. Spreading Awareness through Podcast: The Haven has been invited to partner and participate in a podcast with Hello GorJess, a well-known, local, platform, to educate listeners on interpersonal violence, to speak of The Haven’s services, and to raise awareness of sexual assault.

The Haven has been invited to partner and participate in a podcast with Hello GorJess, a well-known, local, platform, to educate listeners on interpersonal violence, to speak of The Haven’s services, and to raise awareness of sexual assault. Additional Resources, Toolkits, and Trainings: Check out The National Sexual Violence Resource Center for more information on SAAM2023, Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) (nsvrc.org)

Check out The National Sexual Violence Resource Center for more information on SAAM2023, Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) (nsvrc.org) ​​Rock Teal All Month: Wear teal throughout the month as a sign of support for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

For more information, please visit The Haven’s website or Facebook.