The Rotary Centennial Plaza in downtown Houma is now open to the public

The highly-anticipated Rotary Centennial Plaza is now open and available for the public to stroll down!

“We have removed the fence that was blocking the Plaza and relocated it to the parking lot, which is the only place we really still have building materials,” said Chris Pulaski, Executive Director of Zoning and Planning with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government. “Removing this fence gives people the opportunity to walk around the space and explore. We encourage people to come down and check it out.”

Pulaski explained that the Rotary Centennial Plaza is not officially complete yet, with some minor projects left before it can be called “finished.” “We have at least another 3 weeks of work, but it is mostly little things left to do,” said Pulaski. “People walking around downtown will still encounter contractors and subcontractors, but they won’t be working on anything major.” Contractors will be putting the finishing touches on the Plaza, working on signs, filler materials, staining, dimmers for the lights, and more.

The Rotary Centennial Plaza is expected to be officially completed around mid-late September 2023– however, in the mean time, all community members are invited to come check out the Plaza, shop, and enjoy downtown Houma!