The Spookiest Spot in Bayou Blue: Welcome to the Galliano Light Show!

We’re just 11 days away from the spookiest day of the year and one family is helping spread the spirit of Halloween in their community. Beginning Oct. 1 of each year, Clint and Melanie Galliano host a Halloween light show, featuring thousands of dancing lights, spider webs, ghosts, pumpkins and tombstones. Motorists can ride by the Galliano home and tune into 107.1 to listen to a specially made Halloween playlist made by the family. The light show can be viewed at 145 Gabriel Street, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. up until Halloween. (On Halloween night, the Galliano’s turn off their radio transmitters and restrict cars from passing by in an effort to protect trick-or-treaters.)

Clint Galliano shared what inspired the family to begin the light show over 7 years ago. “We always decorated and put up lights for Christmas. We heard about the controllers that are used to run a light show, and we said one day we’d get one. Well the year we decided to get a controller, it came in before Halloween so we decided to test it out and ended up liking it,” said Clint. “Basically every year since 2015 we’ve done a Halloween and Christmas light show with the exception of last year.”

This year marks the return of the Halloween light show due to the family’s home receiving roof and water damage due to Hurricane Ida.

Clint’s wife, Melanie, said the family began decorating for the light show in late July and found their inspiration for this year’s layout online. “We usually start decorating towards the end of July and we do a little at a time on weekends, but the goal is to be up and running by Oct. 1. We’re always adding something new every year to make it a little different, new songs, new decorations and props. This year we’re playing Halloween, Hells Bells, and the intro to Stranger Things. Twilight Zone intro starts the show off, and we have Disney’s haunted mansion, Spooky Scary Skeleton – the dance remix is one we’ve been trying to add for about 4-5 years,” said Melanie.

The light show features 16 channels of lights that change colors and fades, with 80 AC channels and 48 RGB channels. In addition to the Halloween light show, the Galliano family hosts the Bayou Blue Dancing Light Show during the Christmas season, swapping out their halloween decorations for Santa and his reindeers. “We have ghosts out right now that are gonna be Christmas trees when we take the table clothes off of them! We’re probably gonna add some big arches to the Halloween show,” the family shared.

Passing by the light show has become a Halloween tradition for many families in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish, with regulars passing by the family home to check in on the decorating process. “A lot of people look forward to it! People have told us they’ll watch a scary movie or go to a haunted house and then ride past to see the lights. People get upset when it’s not up yet and ask when they’re coming,” said Melanie.

The Galliano’s said their goal is to inspire other families to hop in on the fun for Halloween 2023. “Come on by and enjoy it. We encourage everyone to join in and decorate their homes as well.”