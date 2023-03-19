These shrimp boots were made for walkin’

By Tara Morvant

Down here in Louisiana’s Bayou Country, you’ll see many pairs of the cultural classic – the “shrimp boot.” While these white rubber beauties go by many a name (Cajun Reeboks, Cocodrie Converse and Swamp Nikes, just to name a few) they serve a very important purpose here. So, here’s four things you should know about the official footwear of South Louisiana.