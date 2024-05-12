Thibodaux chefs to shine at Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

Two Thibodaux chefs are among 12 talented Louisiana chefs selected to participate in the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. Brandon Naquin of Spahr’s Seafood and Brent Daigle of Grady V’s are set to represent the Bayou Region at this prestigious event, which will coincide with the inaugural Up Yonder Food & Wine Festival, hosted by Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Chef Cory Bahr. Scheduled for May 31, 2024 at Bayou Pointe from 6 to 10 p.m., the festival promises an amazing culinary experience.

“It is a great honor to be selected one of the 12 chefs to compete in the Louisiana seafood cook-off. I was chosen one of over 175 great chefs throughout Louisiana. I am proud to represent Thibodaux, a small town situated in the heart of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou. I have the privilege to showcase fresh sustainable seafood Louisiana,” Chef Naquin shared. “As chefs, we look for the freshest and best ingredients to make our dishes. In my opinion, Louisiana has the very best seafood. From crawfish to catfish, from catfish to different gulf fish; we have it all. At Spahrs, we only source sustainable seafood. We are passionate about that. So much so we opened 3 Piers Seafood Market last year to showcase what Louisiana and the gulf has to offer.”

At the festival attendees will be treated to an array of delectable dishes prepared by talented Louisiana chefs. From tantalizing flavors to innovative culinary techniques, each chef will bring their distinct touch to the event. Complementing the culinary delights will be beverages provided by local partners, ensuring a satisfying experience for connoisseurs and casual food enthusiasts alike.

The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, presented by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, will see a fierce competition among the 12 participating chefs from across the state, vying for the title of Seafood Cook-Off champion. The victor will advance to compete in the esteemed Great American Seafood Cook-Off, showcasing the culinary excellence of Louisiana’s seafood industry on a national stage.

Ticket to the event can be purchased online.