Acadia Music Fest 2022 turned out to be a part of one Thibodaux couple’s fairy tale leading to a happier ever after when a musician proposed to his now fiancé.

Thibodaux resident Lillie Conner-Flores said it was a normal day when she went to support her boyfriend at the Acadia Music Fest. Peyton Chiasson is part of a duo with his father named ‘Reese and Peyton’ who played on Saturday, October 29.

The father-son duo has been playing small gigs for around 15 years, “They mostly play house parties, weddings, and things like that since he was in maybe eighth grade,” she explained. She said the morning of the 29th started normally and they were all excited that the duo got a booking for the festival. She said that all of their friends and families planned to go out for the day to celebrate them playing at the festival including best friend out-of-towners who she was excited to see, “I was over the moon. I was zero percent suspicious of anything,” she said.

She remembered the rain stopped at around 1:00 p.m. in perfect timing for Reese & Peyton to play. The duo played for about thirty minutes and that’s when Peyton made an announcement, “I want to call up two important women in my life.” Lillie laughed as she said she still had no idea what was about to happen, “He then called me and his mom out on stage and they took pictures and kind of thanked us for supporting them in all of their gigs…and just being good partners for them,” she explained. She did notice Peyton’s mom “awkwardly shuffling” Lillie and Peyton to one side of the stage. That’s when Peyton gave a sweet speech on how the two of them have been dating for a while then asked the crowd if they should add Lillie to the band which the crowd responded with loud cheers, “What I’m not seeing at the time is everyone having their cameras out, because everyone knows, except for me, and I’m still very much not suspicious at the time,” she shared.

It was when he pulled out a ring box and got on one knee that it hit her, “He asked me to marry him in front of all of these people and the Acadia Music Fest brought out champagne for us and the crowd and we had this really cool celebration moment with all of our favorite people,” she said.

The two have been dating for over a year, but have known each other for years before dating. They met at a work event where her boss intentionally tried to set them up. The two were supposed to meet up at a work event but seemed to miss each other, “Our bosses were intentionally trying to hook us up, we both had tickets to the event, but we both missed each other,” she explained. She then messaged Payton after the fact to let him know she was looking forward to hanging out with him and invited him to dinner. They did go to dinner, which led to three hours of conversation and went on a couple more dates after that. That’s when Peyton told Lillie some news; he was moving to Ohio for two years, “I told him I wanted him to live his life and not feel connected in any way, and he felt the same way about my end” she said. She explained that they had a deep connection, but life just pulled them away from each other for a little while, “Then I was at La Casa one night, and he just walked out onto the patio, and I felt every emotion humanly possible,” she said. That night, he sent her a message saying it was good to see her again and they should reconnect; the rest is history!

When it came to the big day, Lillie described it as her fairy tale and she still can’t believe it happened, “He’s amazing, I don’t know what I thought God would send me in a spouse, but Peyton exceeds all expectations. He’s just such a good person and a good person for me,” she said. As far as planning, apparently, the groom-to-be already has a wedding planning binder, and the couple plans to have a fall wedding in October 2023. Congratulations!