Thibodaux Library Branch Offers Community New Opportunities with Renovations and Additions

Lafourche Parish Public Library’s Thibodaux Branch, located at 705 W 5th Street in Downtown Thibodaux recently finished renovations and additions that enhance resident’s experience!

Upon walking through the doors, families with little ones are immediately met with a sensory play area that includes interactive toys and games, even a huge Light Brite. The newly expanded teen area includes comfortable spots while providing charging stations to keep them connected. The branch also has a MakerSpace on the second floor that includes Cricut Machines, 3D printers, and sewing machines, and more! The “Library of Things” are items that are available to be checked out for use at home, such as knitting needles, knitting looms, and crochet needles.

The adult services section also has a home on the second floor where there are new computers, study rooms, comfortable functional seating, with gorgeous views of Downtown Thibodaux. Residents can rent DVDs and games for consoles, including PS3, PS4, XboxOne, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Wii. The branch has an abundance of digital options as well! Patrons can download books, movies, comics, audiobooks, TV series, magazines, and more using their LPP Library cards.

These new options create fresh opportunities for people of all ages to learn in an environment that enriches education. It creates hands-on experiences, a wide range of opportunities to explore new hobbies, sensory learning for little ones, and supports the library’s mission, “where we educate, enrich, and entertain Lafourche Communities.”

The library is located at 705 W 5th Street in Downtown Thibodaux. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sundays. Visit https://www.lafourche.org/ for more information on Lafourche Parish Libraries.

See pictures below: