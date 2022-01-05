Thibodaux Main Street Celebrates Rising Above and Positivity Going into 2022

Thibodaux Main Street has a lot to celebrate coming into 2022.

The organization recently shared their top ten moments of 2021 for Downtown Thibodaux because, with lows, there are always highs.

The opportunity to promote & discuss the Main Street Program to Nicholls State University students

Property owners receiving restoration grants throLouisiana Main Streetreet to invest in & improve their buildings

Earning National Accreditation

Beautification projects

Installation of the Thibodaux mural

Installation of the Thibodaux Connection

The resiliency of small businesses following Hurricane Ida

A wildly successful Monsters on Main

The immense support they received, the success and return of the 20th annual Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off

Takerz Pro Boxing Gym Gym being named Small Business of the Year by Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce

Main Street Executive Director, Danielle Stein, said 2021 was challenging yet rewarding because of the continued efforts of rising above. “The challenges of 2021 (the impacts of the continued pandemic and devastation from Hurricane Ida) can feel like bricks weighing us down, while the positives are light and airy, like a balloon,” she said, “If we focus on the positives – “collect our balloons” – they can help lift us up and remind us that there’s always something to be grateful for. Our community should be immensely proud of what we were able to overcome and accomplish as a whole in 2021.”

The new year brings a sense of renewal and a time to look ahead to what’s to come. Stein looks forward to growth and strength going forward, “I look forward to those continued efforts in 2022 to collectively rise above our challenges to strengthen Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish for our residents and business community.”