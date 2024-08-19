Thibodaux Main Street honors former Historic Grand Theatre with 2024 Christmas ornament

TPCG announces closure of Government Tower Parking Garage drive thru for Utility CustomersAugust 19, 2024
Thibodaux Police, other agencies have temporarily closed McCulla StreetAugust 19, 2024
It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit! Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. has recently unveiled their 2024 collector’s Christmas tree ornament.
This year’s ornament will feature the former Historic Grand Theatre in downtown Thibodaux, which was built in 1919 and opened in June 1922 in place of the former Stranger’s Hotel. The theater then closed in the late 1970’s and was purchased by a bank with plans to turn the site into a parking lot– despite being listed in the National Register of Historic Places on March 5, 1986, the historic building was demolished in 1995.
Since 2006, Thibodaux Main Street has featured a different historic downtown building as their annual Christmas ornament fundraiser. Ornaments from each year may be purchased at the Thibodaux Main Street Office year-round for $15.00 each via cash, check made payable to Thibodaux Main Street, or PayPal invoice.
To purchase ornaments, please contact us at Danielle@ThibodauxMainStreet.com or (985) 413-9886. The 2024 ornament will also be available for purchase at The Bead Hive in Downtown Thibodaux and the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce. See a full list of all the historic Thibodaux ornaments here.