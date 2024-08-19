Thibodaux Main Street honors former Historic Grand Theatre with 2024 Christmas ornament

It’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit! Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. has recently unveiled their 2024 collector’s Christmas tree ornament.

This year’s ornament will feature the former Historic Grand Theatre in downtown Thibodaux, which was built in 1919 and opened in June 1922 in place of the former Stranger’s Hotel. The theater then closed in the late 1970’s and was purchased by a bank with plans to turn the site into a parking lot– despite being listed in the National Register of Historic Places on March 5, 1986, the historic building was demolished in 1995.

“If anything calls our attention to the need for historic preservation advocacy and protection, it’s the Grand Theatre,” reads a personal statement from Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. Director Danielle Stein. “Can you imagine the potential if she were still standing today? We’ve heard countless stories of memories made at the Grand– first dates, kisses, movie and popcorn for mere pennies, and – bless his heart – my Paw Paw, as a young boy, waiting out back behind the theater hoping to see the cowboys he’d just seen on the big screen. Although no longer standing, the legacy of the Grand Theatre lives on. Let’s cherish the memories of the magic, the movies, and the moments shared within her grand walls.”