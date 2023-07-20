Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is officially a 2023 Nationally Accredited Main Street Program

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is proud to announce they were recently named a 2023 Nationally Accredited Main Street Program!

Thibodaux Main Street, along with 20 other Louisiana Main Street communities, has “met the national performance standards showing our commitment to preservation-based economic development,” as stated on Facebook.

“This is really exciting, because I think it shows our commitment to working hard for our guests,” said Danielle Stein, Executive Director of Thibodaux Main Street. “We have more opportunities when we are accredited, which just means more opportunities for our downtown businesses to flourish.”

Thibodaux Main Street shared some 2022 Reinvestment Impact numbers from other Nationally Designated Main Street Programs:

$6.25 billion reinvested

7,657 net new businesses

29,174 net gain in jobs

1.5 million volunteer hours

Stein continued on their Facebook, “We have come a long way and still have far to go, but for now, we’re enjoying this win. Thank you for supporting us and believing in downtown. Cheers to working with our community and for our community!”