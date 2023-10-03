Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. unveils 2023 Christmas ornament

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. has unveiled their 2023 Christmas ornament, featuring The Riviere Building, presently the home of Caillouet Land, LLC in Thibodaux!

“The Henry Riviere & Co. Building was constructed in 1900 as a general merchandise store & later became Leon Blocks, Jakes Department Store, & then the New Post Ltd. from 1987-2012, owned by the Baudoin’s,” reads a post via Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.’s Facebook page. “The Riviere building was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on March 5, 1986. & after extensive restoration work by architect Joseph B. Caillouet, contractor Jeff Lasseigne Construction LLC, & interior designer Mary C. Bond, was dedicated as the home of Caillouet Land, LLC on October 25, 2018.”

See gallery below for pictures of The Riviere Building over the years.

The 2023 ornament, along with previous years, will be available for purchase from at Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.’s office for $15.00 each. The organization will announce further locations where the ornament will be available for purchase at a later date.