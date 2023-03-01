Thibodaux native crowned 2023 Louisiana Junior Angus Princess

Congratulations to local ten-year-old Eleanor Straney, who was recently crowned the 2023 Louisiana Junior Angus Princess by the Louisiana Junior Angus Association!

Straney is a 5th grade student at St. Joseph Elementary in Thibodaux and has been involved in showing and tending livestock, particularly angus cattle, her whole life. “I live on a farm with my family and have always been interested in working with animals and going to shows,” said Straney. “I was so happy and excited to be chosen as Louisiana’s Junior Angus Princess.” Straney described how as Junior Angus Princess, she will go on to represent the state of Louisiana at the American Angus Society’s national competition in Nebraska this summer.

Straney’s ambition does not end with her position as Junior Angus Princess, however– the young Thibodaux native also operates a business with her siblings called The Citrus Sisters. “I started the business when I was 8 years old. We sell products we grow and make around the farm, like satsumas, oranges, and juice,” said Straney. Straney also helps with her family’s business The Thibodaux Bee Company, which sells products from their farm such as eggs, homemade butter, vanilla, honey, and more.

Straney hopes to become a veterinarian one day to continue her work with animals, and also plans to continue her involvement with the Louisiana Angus Society and eventually try out for Angus Queen once she is old enough to do so. For more information about Eleanor and her accomplishments, check out Thibodaux Bee Company on Facebook.





