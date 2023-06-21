Thibodaux Parks and Recreation opens two new pickleball courts at the Warren J. Harang, Jr. Auditorium

Thibodaux’s Department of Parks and Recreation has recently opened two new pickleball courts at the Warren J. Harang, Jr. Auditorium. Come out this summer and enjoy one of the fastest growing sports in the country!

“We started collaborating with the Harang Auditorium director and figuring out how and where we could build some new courts,” said Parks and Recreation Director Lenny Ford. “The courts are there for the public to enjoy– pickleball is becoming so big and the demand for courts has grown a lot, so we are excited about this addition. Right now, we are doing our best to make sure people have the opportunity to play this sport.”

The new pickleball courts at the Harang Auditorium are in addition to three other courts, which are located at Peltier Park. “It is definitely an expense to add these new courts,” said Ford. “But we really want to encourage people to come out, get involved, and enjoy.” There are also several other locations across Lafourche Parish where residents can play pickleball, including the Recreation Centers in Lockport, Bayou Blue, and more.

Thibodaux Parks and Recreation’s newest pickleball courts at the Harang Auditorium are free and open to the public to come use anytime. For more information, please contact the Thibodaux Parks and Recreation via their Facebook or website.