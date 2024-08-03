Thibodaux Playhouse announces auditions for “The Rocky Horror Show”

Louisiana Private Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates Through July 21August 3, 2024
Thibodaux Playhouse is excited to announce auditions for their upcoming production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” featuring book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien. This cult classic promises a thrilling blend of rock music, dance, and unforgettable characters.
Production Team:
- Director: Renée LeBlanc
- Assistant Director: Emma Zeringue
- Stage Manager: Alissa Griffin
- Music Director: Madison Anderson
- Choreographer: Rikki Broussard
Auditions are open to performers aged 18 and over, and the production team encourages individuals of all ages and ethnicities to audition for any role.
Audition Details:
- Vocal Auditions: Saturday, August 10, 2024 (by appointment)
- Dance Call: Saturday, August 10, 2024 (6:00 pm – 8:00 pm; mandatory for all auditionees)
- Callbacks: Sunday, August 11, 2024 (2:00 pm – 6:00 pm; by request only)
Rehearsals will take place from August to October 2024, with performances scheduled for October 17-19, 2024.
“The Rocky Horror Show” follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, who find themselves stranded with a flat tire during a storm. They stumble upon the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, where they encounter a cast of wild and eccentric characters. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Dr. Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”
The production is seeking 13-18 performers for various roles. To schedule an audition, interested individuals are asked to fill out the audition form available here.