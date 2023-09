Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. celebrates 7th Annual Awards Gala: see the winners here

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. celebrated its 7th Annual Awards Gala at Cuvรฉe on Saturday August 26, 2023 with a record breaking attendance! See who took home the biggest prizes of the night below.

๐‘จ๐‘ช๐‘ป๐‘ฐ๐‘ต๐‘ฎ ๐‘จ๐‘พ๐‘จ๐‘น๐‘ซ๐‘บ Best Leading Actor: ย Seth Pontiff as Wadsworth (Clue: On Stage)

Best Leading Actress: ย Kristen Rodrigue as Abigail Williams (The Crucible)

Best Supporting Actor: Mason Clark as Uncle Fester (The Addams Family)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Champagne as Alice Beineke (The Addams Family)

Judgeโ€™s Choice Awards: Ahnyyah Hunter as Tituba (The Crucible) Gavin Chauvin as Lurch Addams (The Addams Family) Geralyn Percle as Grandma Addams (The Addams Family)

๐‘ท๐‘น๐‘ถ๐‘ซ๐‘ผ๐‘ช๐‘ป๐‘ฐ๐‘ถ๐‘ต ๐‘จ๐‘พ๐‘จ๐‘น๐‘ซ๐‘บ Best Makeup & Costume Design: The Addams Family (directed by Jennifer Urbina ) The Addams Family (directed by Kyle Davis

Best Set & Prop Design: The Crucible (directed by Mason Clark & The Crucible (directed by Mason Clark & Leah LeBeouf

Best Play: The Crucible (directed by Mason Clark & Leah LeBeouf)

Best Musical: The Addams Family (directed by Kyle Davis & Jennifer Urbina)

Best Overall Production: The Crucible (directed by Mason Clark & Leah LeBeouf)

๐‘ท๐‘ณ๐‘จ๐’€๐‘ฏ๐‘ถ๐‘ผ๐‘บ๐‘ฌ ๐‘จ๐‘พ๐‘จ๐‘น๐‘ซ๐‘บ Sherry Thibodeaux Award: Adriane Watson

Executive Board Award of Excellence: Jessica Vicknair, Jessica Vicknair, Hayley Rhodes

Janus Award: Kyle Davis