Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. celebrates 7th Annual Awards Gala: see the winners here

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. celebrated its 7th Annual Awards Gala at Cuvée on Saturday August 26, 2023 with a record breaking attendance! See who took home the biggest prizes of the night below.
𝑨𝑪𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑨𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺
Best Leading Actor: Seth Pontiff as Wadsworth (Clue: On Stage)
Best Leading Actress: Kristen Rodrigue as Abigail Williams (The Crucible)
Best Supporting Actor: Mason Clark as Uncle Fester (The Addams Family)
Best Supporting Actress: Kim Champagne as Alice Beineke (The Addams Family)
Judge’s Choice Awards: Ahnyyah Hunter as Tituba (The Crucible) Gavin Chauvin as Lurch Addams (The Addams Family) Geralyn Percle as Grandma Addams (The Addams Family)
𝑷𝑹𝑶𝑫𝑼𝑪𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵 𝑨𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺
Best Makeup & Costume Design: The Addams Family (directed by Kyle Davis & Jennifer Urbina)
Best Set & Prop Design: The Crucible (directed by Mason Clark & Leah LeBeouf)
Best Play: The Crucible (directed by Mason Clark & Leah LeBeouf)
Best Musical: The Addams Family (directed by Kyle Davis & Jennifer Urbina)
Best Overall Production: The Crucible (directed by Mason Clark & Leah LeBeouf)
𝑷𝑳𝑨𝒀𝑯𝑶𝑼𝑺𝑬 𝑨𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺
Sherry Thibodeaux Award: Adriane Watson
Executive Board Award of Excellence: Jessica Vicknair, Hayley Rhodes
Janus Award: Kyle Davis
As stated on Thibodaux Playhouse’s Facebook, “Congratulations again to all award winners and nominees! Thank you to all of the hardworking volunteers who made Season 63 so magical!”