Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. celebrates 7th Annual Awards Gala: see the winners here

Thibodaux Playhouse, Inc. celebrated its 7th Annual Awards Gala at Cuvée on Saturday August 26, 2023 with a record breaking attendance! See who took home the biggest prizes of the night below.

𝑨𝑪𝑻𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝑨𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺 Best Leading Actor: Seth Pontiff as Wadsworth (Clue: On Stage)

Best Leading Actress: Kristen Rodrigue as Abigail Williams (The Crucible)

Best Supporting Actor: Mason Clark as Uncle Fester (The Addams Family)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Champagne as Alice Beineke (The Addams Family)

Judge’s Choice Awards: Ahnyyah Hunter as Tituba (The Crucible) Gavin Chauvin as Lurch Addams (The Addams Family) Geralyn Percle as Grandma Addams (The Addams Family)

𝑷𝑹𝑶𝑫𝑼𝑪𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵 𝑨𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺 Best Makeup & Costume Design: The Addams Family (directed by Jennifer Urbina)

Best Set & Prop Design: The Crucible (directed by Mason Clark & Leah LeBeouf)

Best Play: The Crucible (directed by Mason Clark & Leah LeBeouf)

Best Musical: The Addams Family (directed by Kyle Davis & Jennifer Urbina)

Best Overall Production: The Crucible (directed by Mason Clark & Leah LeBeouf)

𝑷𝑳𝑨𝒀𝑯𝑶𝑼𝑺𝑬 𝑨𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺 Sherry Thibodeaux Award: Adriane Watson

𝑷𝑳𝑨𝒀𝑯𝑶𝑼𝑺𝑬 𝑨𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺 Sherry Thibodeaux Award: Adriane Watson

Executive Board Award of Excellence: Jessica Vicknair, Hayley Rhodes

Janus Award: Kyle Davis