Thibodaux Playhouse’s “Into the Woods, Jr.” opens in less than one week!

There is less than a week until the opening show of Thibodaux Playhouse’s “Into the Woods, Jr.”
The play is described as follows on Thibodaux Playhouse’s website: “Be careful what you wish for as Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods JR. centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, and wind up changed forever.” The play will run for the following days:
- Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
“Into the Woods, Jr” will take place at E.D. White Catholic High School’s “New Gym” due to a broke air conditioner at the original venue. Because of this change of venue, Thibodaux Playhouse is no longer able to honor any reserved seating, and all tickets purchased thus far are now general admission. Tickets may be purchased here.
INTO THE WOODS, JR CAST LIST
- Narrators: Eloise Block, Julie Dupree, Camille Ledet
- Baker: Brooke Blanchard
- Baker’s Wife: Emilie Joller
- The Witch: Madison Kyle
- Cinderella: Valerie Babin
- Little Red Ridinghood: Lundy Cheramie
- Jack: Abby Schmitt
- Jack’s Mother: Emma Ross
- Cinderella’s Prince: Joseph Barnes
- Rapunzel’s Prince: Silas Celestin
- The Wolf: Reese Myhand
- Mysterious Person: Shane Theriot
- Rapunzel: Emma Lodrigue
- Stewards: Connor Lyons, Jaci Brady
- Milky-White Puppeteer: Collin Kyle
- Cinderella’s Mother: Sophia Bourgeois
- Cinderella’s Father: Destin Boura
- Cinderella’s Stepmother: Rubye Breaux
- Florinda: Tallulah Stephens
- Lucinda: Violet Liebert
- Granny: Ava Hymel
- Snow White: Farrah Sins
- Sleeping Beauty: Ezra Bruce
- Little Mermaid/Townsperson: Emily Boudreaux
- Princess and the Pea/Townsperson: Cynthia Babineaux
- La Belle Enfant/Townsperson: Lillian Frohman
- Three Pigs: Avery Esposito, Autumn Hebert, Layola Stephens
- The Woods: Eliza Simmons, Cullie Rodrigue, Alice Holsapple, Everett Acosta, Evelyn Leonard, Vivien Leonard, Frannie Lirette, Evelyn Knapp
- The Woodland Faeries: Katie Himel, Charley Arceneaux, Blair Luke, Olivia Bolton, Emma
- SongyDirector/Choreographer: Rikki Broussard
- Intern/Music Director: Kyle Davis
- Intern: Lynsey Domangue
- Producer: Mason Clark
For more information, please visit the Thibodaux Playhouse official Facebook page or website.