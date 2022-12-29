Thibodaux Regional announce Hot Shots Winter Soccer Nights

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced Hot Shots Winter Soccer Nights will kick off in January. “For four nights this month, soccer players of all ages can enjoy matches with other enthusiasts at Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on each game night. Games are scheduled on the following dates:

January 9, 2023

January 16, 2023

January 23, 2023

January 30, 2023

Two divisions will be open for payers including a Youth Division for players 17 and under (parent or legal guardian required), and an Adult Division for players 18 and older. Games are $5 each, time limits and the number of players will be determined based on the number of players present.