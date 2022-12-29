Thibodaux Regional announce Hot Shots Winter Soccer Nights

Troopers Release Name of Passenger Killed in Christmas Day Fatal Crash
December 29, 2022
Search for your missing money in Louisiana and 48 other states, all from one website
December 29, 2022

Thibodaux Regional Health System announced Hot Shots Winter Soccer Nights will kick off in January. “For four nights this month, soccer players of all ages can enjoy matches with other enthusiasts at Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.

Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on each game night. Games are scheduled on the following dates:

  • January 9, 2023
  • January 16, 2023
  • January 23, 2023
  • January 30, 2023

Two divisions will be open for payers including a Youth Division for players 17 and under (parent or legal guardian required), and an Adult Division for players 18 and older. Games are $5 each, time limits and the number of players will be determined based on the number of players present.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

December 28, 2022

Ring in the new year with your little ones at local Noon Year’s Eve Parties

Read more