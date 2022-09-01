Thibodaux Seed Library Helps Support Pollinators Thanks to BTNEP

Those who visit the Thibodaux library can now take part in a seed library thanks to the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program (BTNEP).

BTNEP recently set up a seed library to support pollinators at the Thibodaux library branch. The library consists of seed packets so residents can start growing flowers that support pollinators right here in our communities. The library is also accepting native seed donations to keep the seed library going, so if you have some to spare, consider donating!

The library also includes information on our local pollinators and native species. Are you unsure if you have native plants in your gardens? You can check out a list of native species on BTNEP’s website here.

BTNEP began creating seed libraries this summer and it promotes using seeds from native plants to encourage residents to garden with pollinators and other wildlife in mind. What is a pollinator? A pollinator is anything that helps carry the pollen from the male part of a flower to the female part of the same or another flower. This movement must occur for the plant to become fertilized and produce fruits, seeds, and young plants. BTNEP partnered with local master gardeners to package native wildflower seeds to create seed libraries at Houma and Thibodaux branches.